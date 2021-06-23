Plaintiffs’ Counsel Asks Judge Overseeing Ortho-Toluidine Case to Rule on MSJ, Cites 3 Year Delay

BUFFALO, N.Y. –– Plaintiffs’ counsel in an ortho-toluidine action have urged the judge overseeing the case to rule on a pending motion for summary judgment filed by the defendants, saying that the motion has been fully briefed and argued for nearly three years without action by the court.

In a June 10 letter sent to Hon. Lawrence J. Vilardo of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York, Steven H. Wodka, counsel for the plaintiffs, asked that a dispositive referral order be rescinded and that the court consider the defendants’ efforts to obtain summary judgment.

In doing …