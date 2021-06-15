BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

After Article Highlights ‘High Frequency’ of PFAS in Cosmetic Products, Legislation Introduced Banning PFAS in Cosmetics


June 15, 2021


WASHINGTON, D.C. –– A recent article published in a medical journal highlights “high concentrations” of PFAS in cosmetics, including foundations, mascaras and lip products and calls for “better government oversight of PFAS, including the labeling of all cosmetic products containing these chemicals.”

The article, “Flourinated Compounds in North American Cosmetics,” was published on June 15 in the Environmental Science & Technology Letters. That same day, the “No PFAS in Cosmetics Act” was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) and in the U.S. Senate by Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.).

According …


