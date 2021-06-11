Pa. Jury Reaches Defense Verdict for Savogran, Houghton Chemical at Conclusion of Benzene Case

PHILADELPHIA –– A Pennsylvania jury has reached a defense verdict in favor of two defendants in a benzene exposure lawsuit, rejecting claims that the plaintiff’s use of Kutzit, a liquid all-purpose paint stripper, caused him to develop myelodysplastic syndrome.

The Pennsylvania Court for Common Pleas for Philadelphia County jury reached the verdict on June 8, according to the verdict sheet. Hon. James Crumlish presided over the trial.

Plaintiffs Lawrence and Debra Davis filed the complaint in 2017, contending that from approximately 1967 to 1968 and again from 1972 to 1991, Lawrence Davis worked as a commercial, industrial, and residential painter …