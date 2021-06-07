JPML Denies Petition to Create Baby Food MDL

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has rejected the opportunity to create a coordinated multidistrict litigation docket for claims accusing baby food manufactures of selling products contaminated with heavy metals.

The JPML denied the petition on June 7.

The petition to create the MDL was filed on March 8; in it, the petitioners noted that more than 40 cases have been filed across 12 different federal district courts in the wake of a U.S. Congressional Report detailing heavy metals in the products.

The petitioners had suggested that the U.S. District Court for the Eastern …