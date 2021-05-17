Wash. Federal Court Terminates Proceedings in Benzene Case After Parties Stipulate to Dismissal of Final Defendant
May 17, 2021
SEATTLE –– A Washington federal court has terminated proceedings in a chemicals and solvents exposure lawsuit, noting that the last remaining defendant, 3M Company, has voluntarily been dismissed by the plaintiffs.
In a May 6 docket entry, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington explained that all claims had been dismissed with prejudice as to 3M Company and since “all other defendant shave been previously dismissed and this case is now closed.”
In a stipulation of dismissal filed the same day, plaintiff Albert Chris Hesterman and 3M Company stipulated that “all claims are dismissed with prejudice as …
