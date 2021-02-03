Bayer Announces Settlement of Future Roundup Personal Injury Exposure Claims Worth up to $2 Billion

SAN FRANCISCO –– Monsanto’s parent company, Bayer, has announced a settlement of future Roundup personal injury claims worth up to $2 billion, nearly seven months after the judge overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket expressed skepticism regarding the fairness of a previous proposal.

In a Feb. 3 press release, Bayer noted that it had filed a motion for preliminary approval by Hon. Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

The plan includes the establishment of a fund to compensate qualified claimants during an initial program scheduled over a four-year period, and an advisory …