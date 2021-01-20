Monsanto Opposes Motion to Quash Deposition of Roundup Plaintiff’s Treating Oncologist
January 20, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
- Opposition
SAN FRANCISCO –– Monsanto has opposed efforts by a Roundup plaintiff to quash a deposition notice, arguing that it should be permitted to take the deposition of the plaintiff’s treating oncologist since it has also offered to allow the supplementation of expert reports in light of the testimony.
Monsanto said in a Jan. 19 opposition brief that it had been diligent in its efforts to take the deposition of the oncologist, which were ultimately hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Jan. 7, plaintiff John Schafer filed an emergency motion in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District …
