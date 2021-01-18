Parties in Settled Roundup Case Move for Appointment of Guardian Ad Litem

SAN FRANCISCO –– After conferring with the judge overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for Roundup claims, plaintiffs who have reached a settlement agreement with Monsanto have filed a motion for appointment of guardian ad litem.

The Jan. 15 motion was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, two days after counsel for the plaintiffs spoke with MDL Judge Hon. Vince Chhabria about the proper manner in which to include the minor in the lawsuit.

During a Jan. 13 status hearing, counsel for the plaintiffs in the Alvarez proceedings explained that the plaintiffs have …