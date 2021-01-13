BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Neb. Court Vacates Order Granting Motion to Strike in Diesel Exhaust, Benzene Personal Injury Case


January 13, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Jan. 12 Order
  • Memorandum and Order


OMAHA, Neb. –– A Nebraska federal court has granted a motion to reconsider an order granting Union Pacific’s efforts to strike a claim for breach of the Locomotive Inspection Act, vacating its decision after finding that there was no evidence that the plaintiff had abandoned the issue or that LIA issues do not remain in the case.

In the Jan. 12 decision, the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska opined that any prejudice to the defendant on this issue can be obviated by reopening discovery.

Mark Ranney alleged in his complaint that while riding in locomotives, he was …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $20.00 Free Trial



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Surgical Stapler Litigation

January 14, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: New Jersey Asbestos Litigation

February 11, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS