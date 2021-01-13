Roundup MDL Judge Schedules Conference for Ongoing Case, Rejects Summary Judgment Motion from Monsanto

SAN FRANCISCO –– The federal court overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for Roundup personal injury claims has denied Monsanto’s efforts to exclude testimony and obtain summary judgment in a pending case, concluding that while the opinions of the experts are “subject to significant doubt,” they should not be excluded.

In a pair of Jan. 11 Pretrial Orders, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California wrote that restrictions to testimony outlined in the Hardeman pretrial order would apply to the underlying proceedings as well. In the second order, the MDL Court said that “for the reasons stated …