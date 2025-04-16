N.J. Court In Part Denies Summary Judgment in U.S. Naval Mesothelioma Case

TRENTON, N.J. –– A New Jersey federal court has weighed in on summary judgment motions in an asbestos personal injury case, finding in part that there were genuine dispute of material fact as to whether the defendants knew, or had reason to know, that integrated products with which the decedent came into contact were likely to be dangerous.

In the March 31 order, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey did award summary judgment to the defendants on the plaintiffs’ loss of consortium and punitive damage claims.

The plaintiffs contend in their complaint that William A. Losurdo …