15 Attorney Generals Urge Asbestos Bankruptcy Trusts Not To Proceed with Document Destruction

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Fifteen attorney generals from across the country have expressed “concern” over the proposed destruction of data and documents in asbestos bankruptcy trusts, arguing that they have “serious concerns about these plans and urge you to consider halting any plans to destroy these materials.”

The April 17 letter was sent to 10 different trusts by the Attorney Generals from Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.

The trusts –– including Armstrong World Industries, Celotex, Federal-Mogul, Owens Corning, and U.S. Gypsum –– announced their intention to destroy data and …