New York Grants L’Oreal’s Motion to Dismiss Mesothelioma Talcum Powder Case

NEW YORK –– A New York court has granted L’Oreal’s motion to dismiss a talcum powder lawsuit, finding in part that the statute of limitations bars the mesothelioma claims.

In the April 2 order, the New York Supreme Court further found that the plaintiffs had not engaged in extreme behavior in opposing the motion to dismiss and, therefore, sanctions were not warranted.

A similar order was entered the same day in the Gonzalez case.

L’Oreal USA Inc. moved to dismiss the complaint on statute of limitations grounds and additionally asked the court to award sanctions.

The decedent in the underlying …