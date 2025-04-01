Johnson & Johnson Says it Will Return to Tort System, Will Not Appeal Red River Dismissal Order

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. –– Johnson & Johnson has announced that it does not intend to appeal an order dismissing its third attempt at resolving talcum powder claims in bankruptcy, saying that it will “return to the tort system to litigate and defeat these meritless talc claims.”

The company’s March 31 announcement was released shortly after the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas opined that not only could it not confirm Red River Talc’s prepackaged reorganization plan but also that the case should be dismissed. For more on the court’s order, see the related story in …