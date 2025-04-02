Veteran Claim Appellate Court Remands Asbestos-Related Service Connection Claim

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– A Veterans Claims appellate court has remanded a service connection claim to the Board of Veterans’ Appeals, seeking an adequate statement of reasons or bases for a denial of an application for service connection for the death of a veteran who allegedly suffered from asbestos-related lung disease.

In a March 31 order, the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims opined that it could not understand the Board’s assignment of probative weight to the veteran’s statements when it denied the claim.

Rosemary A. Hildebrand asserted the underlying appeal as the surviving spouse of U.S. Navy Reserve veteran …