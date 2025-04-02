Indiana Court Dismisses Declaratory Action Filed by Art Supplier, Says Asbestos Exclusion Bar Claims

INDIANAPOLIS –– An Indiana federal court has dismissed a declaratory action filed by an art supply company against its insurance company, finding that asbestos exclusions contained in the policies unambiguously deny coverage for asbestos-related personal injury claims.

In a March 31 order, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Indiana dismissed the complaint with prejudice, opining that any “amendment would merely reassert the same claims previously determined and would not survive another motion to dismiss.”

“Any further discovery is unnecessary,” the court concluded. “Nothing in the pleadings leads to anything more than a conclusion that this case concerns …