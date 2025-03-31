ASBESTOS

Bankruptcy Court Rejects Red River Talc’s Prepackaged Reorganization Plan, Grants Motion to Dismiss


March 31, 2025


DOCUMENTS
  • Opinion


HOUSTON –– The bankruptcy court overseeing Red River Talc LLC’s Chapter 11 proceedings has rejected the Debtor’s prepackaged reorganization plan, concluding that the plan “cannot be confirmed as constructed,” and since amended versions would similarly fail, it is in the best interest of the Debtor and its creditors to dismiss the proceeding, HarrisMartin Publishing is reporting.

The order was issued on March 31 by Hon. Christopher M. Lopez of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, one month after a two-week confirmation hearing concluded in the matter.

“Red River said that the purpose of soliciting votes pre-bankruptcy …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

April 08, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Water Contamination Litigation Presented by EisnerAmper

May 06, 2025

MORE DETAILS