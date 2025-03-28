Fla. Jury Awards $18 Million at Conclusion of Asbestos Trial; Finds Lone Remaining Defendant 15 Percent Liable

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. –– A Florida jury has awarded $18 million at the conclusion of an asbestos trial against Hennessy Industries, allocating 15 percent to the lone remaining defendant.

The Florida 17th Judicial Circuit Court for Broward County reached the verdict on March 14. Hon. Martin Bidwill presided over the trial, which began on Feb. 18

According to the verdict sheet, jurors found that there was negligence on the part of Hennessy Industries Inc. that was the legal cause of loss, injury or damage to plaintiff Denise Guth Cook.

The jury did reject the claim that Hennessy placed the …