Wash. Court Awards More than $16 Million at Conclusion of Asbestos Trial Against ACL


March 26, 2025


TACOMA, Wash. –– A Washington state court has awarded asbestos plaintiffs more than $16 million in damages, opining in part that defendant Asbestos Corporation Limited was not entitled to a setoff or comparative fault allocation given that the court had previously struck the defendant’s answer.

In a March 18 findings of fact and law, the Washington Superior Court for Pierce County concluded that the testimony proffered on behalf of the plaintiffs with regard to damages was “genuine and credible.”

The award of non-economic and economic damages totaled $16,219,398.25.

