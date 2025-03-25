Plaintiffs Back Application for Prejudgment Remedy in Asbestos Talc Case That Ended in $22.5 Million Verdict

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. –– Plaintiffs who were recently awarded $22.5 million at the conclusion of an asbestos talcum powder case have backed their revised application for prejudgment remedy, maintaining that a party is not required to identify specific assets to attach to the request.

In a March 10 reply brief filed in the Connecticut Superior Court, Judicial District of Bridgeport, the plaintiff argued further that the defendant’s opposition fails to establish what percentage of the compensatory damages judgment it is obligation to pay.

Finally, the plaintiffs said, Vanderbilt failed to address the claim that no insurance exists to indemnify the plaintiffs …