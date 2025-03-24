Del. Court Appoints Receiver for Bankrupt Seller of Asbestos-Containing Valves

WILMINGTON, Del. –– A Delaware court has appointed a receiver for the Walworth Company, opening the door for asbestos claims to be pursued against the company for its role in selling asbestos-containing valves.

In a March 21 order, the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware appointed Dennis Lynch, Esq. as the receiver for the company, which filed for bankruptcy more than 20 years ago.

The petitioners had filed a petition for appointment of a receiver.

In its order appointing Lynch, the court explained that his powers include the authority to fully administer all assets of Walworth, accept …