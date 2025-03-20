Ill. Court Grants Motion to Dismiss RICO Case Filed by J-M Manufacturing Against Simmons Hanly Conroy

CHICAGO –– An Illinois federal court has granted a motion to dismiss a RICO case asserted by J-M Manufacturing Company Inc. against Simmons Hanly Conroy LLP, concluding in part that the lawsuit “failed to sufficiently plead a RICO claim.”

In a March 18 opinion, the U.S. Court for the Northern District of Illinois threw out the federal RICO claims and declined to exercise supplemental jurisdiction over the plaintiff’s remaining state law claims, dismissing them without prejudice.

In its RICO complaint, J-M Manufacturing Company Inc. argued that Simmons Hanly Conroy LLP had gone to “great lengths to cover up its fraud …