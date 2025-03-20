ASBESTOS

Ill. Court Grants Motion to Dismiss RICO Case Filed by J-M Manufacturing Against Simmons Hanly Conroy


March 20, 2025


DOCUMENTS
  • Opinion


CHICAGO –– An Illinois federal court has granted a motion to dismiss a RICO case asserted by J-M Manufacturing Company Inc. against Simmons Hanly Conroy LLP, concluding in part that the lawsuit “failed to sufficiently plead a RICO claim.”

In a March 18 opinion, the U.S. Court for the Northern District of Illinois threw out the federal RICO claims and declined to exercise supplemental jurisdiction over the plaintiff’s remaining state law claims, dismissing them without prejudice.

In its RICO complaint, J-M Manufacturing Company Inc. argued that Simmons Hanly Conroy LLP had gone to “great lengths to cover up its fraud …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Mass Tort Settlements Conference - Sponsored by Milestone

June 25, 2025 - Buffalo, NY
The Westin Buffalo

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Justice for All Conference: Complex Litigation in Philadelphia's Evolving Legal Landscape

April 15, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA
The Logan Philadelphia

MORE DETAILS