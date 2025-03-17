Ill. Court Remands Asbestos Personal Injury Case, Notes Removing Defendant No Longer Party in Case

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. –– An Illinois federal court has remanded an asbestos personal injury lawsuit, explaining that the motion to remand was uncontested and, further, that the removing defendant has been dismissed.

In a March 12 order, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois also noted that none of the remaining defendants have raised the federal officer removal statute as a defense or asserted a different federal jurisdictional ground that would support removal.

The plaintiffs filed the lawsuit in the Illinois Circuit Court for the Third Judicial Circuit for Madison County, alleging exposure to asbestos. …