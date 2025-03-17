Texas Appellate Court Weighs in on Coverage Dispute Involving Libby, Montana Asbestos Claims

FORT WORTH, Texas –– Zurich American Insurance Company had a duty to defend Burlington northern and Santa Fe Railway Co. (BNSF) in asbestos personal injury lawsuits brought by Libby, Mont., residents, but such claims did not constitute a separate accident or occurrence under the policies, a Texas appellate court has held.

In the March 13 order, the Texas Court of Appeals, Second Appellate District, concluded that the trial court had correctly determined that the allegations in the asbestos defendant’s pleadings established the insurance company’s duty to defend under its premises-operations coverage and “did not conclusively establish the completed-operations exclusion.”

The …