New York Appellate Court Rejects Burnham’s Challenges to $38 Million Asbestos Verdict

NEW YORK –– A New York appellate court has rejected Burnham’s challenges to a $38 million verdict entered in an asbestos personal injury lawsuit, finding “ample support” for the jury’s conclusion that the defendant acted with reckless disregard for the safety of the plaintiff.

In the March 13 order, the New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division, First Judicial Department, found that the “record establishes that Burnham used asbestos in its products despite knowing full well, very early on, about the danger it posed, and without warning of that danger.”

Plaintiff Romeo Maffei alleged he was exposed to Burnham LLC’s boilers …