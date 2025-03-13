N.Y. Court Awards Summary Judgment to ExxonMobil in Asbestos Lung Cancer Case

NEW YORK –– A New York federal court has awarded summary judgment to ExxonMobil Oil Corp., ruling that without the support of expert testimony the court found to be inadmissible, there is “insufficient evidence in the record to support a finding that Plaintiff’s lung cancer was specifically caused by exposure to asbestos, whether on Defendant’s vessels or otherwise.”

In a March 11 order, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York based its decision on the exclusion of the expert testimony of Richard L. Kradin, M.D., finding that his opinion was premised “upon an unsupported assumption that …