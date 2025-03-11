N.Y. Appellate Court Affirms Order Denying Dismissal to Supplier of Transite Stone Board in Asbestos Case
March 11, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Order
NEW YORK –– A New York appellate court has affirmed an order denying a motion to dismiss brought by a supplier of transite stone boards in an asbestos personal injury action, finding the lower court properly found that res judicata did not bar the claims.
In a March 6 order, the New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division for the First Judicial Department, further found that the defendant’s attempts to depict a pizza oven manufacturer as a joint tortfeasor also failed.
Plaintiff David R. Kirby asserted the underlying claims, contending that his work in pizza restaurants for approximately 20 years caused …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference
April 08, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach
HarrisMartin's Data Breach Litigation Conference
March 26, 2025 - Charlotte, NC
Omni Charlotte Hotel