9th Circuit Affirms Order Remanding Asbestos Case of Plaintiff Who Disclaimed Claims Relating to Time on U.S. Naval Vessels
March 11, 2025
SAN FRANCISCO –– The 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has affirmed a District Court’s finding that it did not have jurisdiction over an asbestos case after the plaintiff had disclaimed causes of action relating to his time on U.S. Naval vessels.
In the March 10 order, the 9th Circuit found that the District Court properly concluded that it could not assert admiralty jurisdiction over the underlying claims.
Richard Long asserted the underlying claims, contending that his exposure to asbestos-containing products caused him to develop malignant pleural mesothelioma.
During the course of discovery, the parties found out that Long …
