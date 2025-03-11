Asbestos Defendant, Insurer Both Move for Summary Judgment in Coverage Dispute

NEW YORK –– An asbestos defendant and its insurer have filed motions for summary judgment in a coverage dispute, with the insurer maintaining that it does not owe the company a duty to defend it against personal injury actions.

Color Techniques Inc. and Ironshore Specialty Insurance Company both filed motions for summary judgment on March 5 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

In its motion, Color Techniques explained that it purchased Environmental Protection Insurance Cover Plan Packages from Ironshore Insurance, which the defendant argues provided coverage for the costs to defend lawsuits against the …