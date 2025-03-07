Va. Jury Awards $2.7 Million at Conclusion of Asbestos Trial Against Virginia Electric and Power Company

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. –– Virginia jurors have reached a $2.7 million verdict at the conclusion of an asbestos personal injury trial against Virginia Electric and Power Company, accepting the plaintiff’s argument that he developed mesothelioma as a result of exposure to asbestos fibers on the defendant’s premises.

Hon. Matthew W. Hoffman of the Virginia 7th Judicial Circuit Court for Newport News presided over the trial. Jurors reached their verdict on March 5, in which they found for the plaintiff on the lone claim of negligence.

The jury declined to award punitive damages.

The jury’s award totaled $2,727,417.87. Sources told HarrisMartin …