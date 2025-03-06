5th Circuit Grants Motion to Hold in Abeyance Petition Challenging EPA’s Final Rule Banning Chrysotile Asbestos

NEW ORLEANS –– The 5th Circuit has hit pause on a petition seeking review of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s rule relating to chrysotile asbestos, granting the federal agency’s request for more time to review the rule.

In a Feb. 14 order, the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals granted the EPA’s request to hold the case in abeyance for 120 days “to allow new Agency leadership to review the underlying rule.”

In a petition filed April 18, 2024, Texas Chemistry Council asked the appellate court to review the final rule entitled “Asbestos Part 1; Chrysotile Asbestos; Regulation of …