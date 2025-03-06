ASBESTOS

N.Y. Court Won’t Reconsider Ruling Dismissing Asbestos Claims on Jurisdictional Grounds


March 6, 2025


NEW YORK –– A New York court has upheld its finding that it could not assert jurisdiction over Burnham Holdings, ruling in part that the plaintiff raised arguments in its motion to reargue that it did not assert in his original opposition brief.

In a Feb. 20 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County opined that it is still clear that there is “no evidence” that BHI fails to observes corporate formalities, interferes with recruitment and assignment of Burnham LLC employees or controls Burnham LLC’s policies and daily operations.

“Plaintiff has failed to show that the court …


