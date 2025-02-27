Parties Conclude Witness Testimony in Red River Talc Confirmation Hearing; Closings to Take Place Tomorrow

HOUSTON –– The parties in the Red River Talc bankruptcy proceedings have completed presenting witness testimony as part of the plan confirmation hearing process and will deliver closing statements tomorrow, Feb. 28.

Hon. Christopher M. Lopez of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District heard testimony from Todd Hilsee, Judith K. Wolf, M.D., Yvette Austin, David Babbe, Emily Goswami, CIH, and Mark C. Scarcella during the eighth day of the hearing.

The parties informed the court at 2:55 p.m. central time that there were no further witnesses. Judge Lopez adjourned for the day shortly thereafter and asked the parties …