ASBESTOS

Economists Take Stand During Day 7 of Red River Talc Confirmation Hearing


February 26, 2025



HOUSTON –– The court overseeing the Red River Talc confirmation hearing heard testimony from economists during the seventh day of proceedings, during which evidence regarding the valuation of claims was presented.

On Feb. 26, Hon. Christopher M. Lopez of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas heard testimony from Charles Mullin, Ph.D., Hal Singer, Ph.D., David A. Kessler, M.D., and Todd Hilsee.

After the testimony of Singer, the Debtor told the court that it had completed their presentation of the case. Counsel appearing on behalf of the Coalition of Counsel for Justice for Talc Claimants subsequently …


