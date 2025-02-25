Epiq Representative Testifies as to Handling of Beasley Allen, Smith Law Firm Ballots During Red River Hearing

HOUSTON –– An Epiq representative took the stand during the sixth day of the Red River Talc confirmation hearing, testifying as to the handling of the conflicts between the Beasley Allen and Smith Law Firm master ballots during the vote solicitation process.

Adam Pulaski of Pulaski Kherkher, PLLC, and Stephenie Kjontvedt of Epiq testified during the first half of the sixth day in Red River Talc’s confirmation hearing before Hon. Christopher M. Lopez of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas on Feb. 25. Dr. Shannon Wheatman, who testified on the implementation of the supplemental notice plan, …