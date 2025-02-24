Jury Finds for American Honda in Calif. Mesothelioma Action

LOS ANGELES — A California jury has found by a vote of 9-3 in favor of American Honda Motor Company Inc., concluding that the plaintiff’s alleged exposure to asbestos in the company’s brakes was not a substantial factor in causing his mesothelioma.

The Los Angeles Superior Court jury issued a defense verdict for Honda on all counts on Feb. 20. Judge Michael Levanas presided over the expedited trial.

Jose Estrada alleged he developed malignant pleural mesothelioma after working at a Firestone tire store as a tire installer and mechanic and later as an assistant service manager from 1972 until his …