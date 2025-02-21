ASBESTOS

Birchfield, Smith Takes Stand at Red River Talc Hearing, Defend Voting Procedures


February 21, 2025



HOUSTON –– Voting procedures and the decision to settle talcum powder claims was highlighted during the Red River hearing in the testimony of Andy Birchfield and Allen Smith, two attorneys that at one point worked together but have since taken opposite positions on the settlement in the prepackaged plan.

Andy Birchfield of Beasley Allen Law Firm and Allen Smith of Smith Law Firm PLLC testified during the fourth day of the confirmation hearing, held before Hon. Christopher M. Lopez of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas on Feb. 21.

The Debtor continued its line of questioning …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

March 26, 2025 - Charlotte, NC
Omni Charlotte Hotel

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Fire Litigation Presented by EisnerAmper

March 11, 2025

MORE DETAILS