ASBESTOS

Opening Statements, Witness Testimony Heard During Day 1 of Red River Talc Confirmation Hearing


February 18, 2025



HOUSTON –– A confirmation hearing has kicked off in the Red River Talc LLC Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, with a number of parties presenting arguments for both confirmation and rejection of the prepackaged plan.

The trial began on Feb. 18 before Hon. Christopher M. Lopez of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. It is expected to continue through Feb. 28.

Day 1 of the hearing featured opening statements from several parties, plus live testimony from James G. Onder and John Kim.

Prior to hearing oral arguments, Judge Lopez weighed in on a number of pending motions, …


