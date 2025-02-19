ASBESTOS

Louisiana Court Denies in Part Motion for Summary Judgment in Asbestos Drilling Mud Additive Suit


February 19, 2025


BATON ROUGE, La. –– A Louisiana federal court has denied in part a motion for summary judgment in a drilling mud additive asbestos case, finding that a reasonable jury could find in favor of the plaintiffs, despite the lack of direct evidence linking the plaintiff to the defendant’s product.

In the Feb. 12 order, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana concluded that while there is no direct evidence linking the plaintiff to the defendant’s product, there is “circumstantial evidence supporting this claim.”

“There is no direct evidence that [the plaintiff] used Super Visbestos or not, nor …


