Virginia Dismisses Two Claims Filed by LLT Management Against Authors of Talc Study
February 14, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Opinion
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. –– A Virginia court has dismissed two claims asserted against the authors of a study examining the link between talcum powder use and the development of malignant mesothelioma, finding in part that the claims are time-barred.
In a Feb. 7 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia did rule that the claim for injurious falsehood and product disparagement can proceed.
LLT Management LLC filed the underlying complaint against Theresa Emory, John Maddox, and Richard Kradin, contending that the defendants had knowingly misled the public about the safety of cosmetic talc products when …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
MORE DETAILS
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 27, 2025 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick