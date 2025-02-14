Mich. Court Stays Asbestos-Related Insurance Dispute, Will Weigh in on Jurisdiction First

DETROIT –– A Michigan federal court has stayed an asbestos-related insurance dispute, saying that it would proceed in phases and determine jurisdiction in the case first before allowing further briefing on other matters.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan issued the order staying the case on Feb. 11.

In Aug. 2024, Amerisure Mutual Insurance Company filed the underlying complaint against the defendants in Oakland County Circuit Court, seeking declaratory relief to resolve questions on the proper allocation of responsibility under insurance contracts providing general commercial liability in asbestos personal injury complaints.

Certain defendants moved to remand …