New York Court Grants L’Oréal’s Motion to Dismiss Mesothelioma Talc Case

NEW YORK –– A New York court has granted L’Oréal USA’s motion to dismiss a mesothelioma case, finding that the claims were not timely filed.

In a Jan. 22 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County declined to award sanctions against the plaintiff, however.

Plaintiff Eric Biljetina filed the lawsuit on behalf of the estate of Jolynne Biljetina. The plaintiff said the decedent developed mesothelioma as a result of exposure to asbestos in talcum powder.

L’Oréal USA Inc. moved to dismiss the lawsuit, saying the claims were barred by the statute of limitations.

In addressing the …