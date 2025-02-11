Mueller Co. Awarded Summary Judgment by New York Court in Asbestos Action

NEW YORK –– Mueller Co. LLC has been awarded summary judgment by a New York trial court, which found that the plaintiffs had failed to establish a genuine issue of fact with regard to product identification.

In the Jan. 22 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County found that the “plaintiffs failed to oppose the instant motion with sufficient evidence to raise an issue off act regarding exposure to Defendant’s valves.”

Plaintiffs Thomas and Amparo Papsodero filed the claims, contending that Thomas Papsodero was exposed to asbestos fibers in the defendant’s products.

Mueller Co. LLC moved for …