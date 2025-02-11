Compressor, Gasket Manufacturer Denied Summary Judgment by N.Y. Court

NEW YORK –– A compressor and gasket manufacturer has been denied summary judgment by a New York court, which concluded that the plaintiff had offered conflicting expert evidence to raise an issue of fact.

In a Jan. 22 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County concluded that a “reasonable juror could determine that asbestos exposure from [the defendant’s] compressors and gaskets were a contributing cause of” the plaintiff’s lung cancer.

Copeland Corp. LLC filed the underlying motion for summary judgment, contending that plaintiff Wayne Salvaty had failed to establish specific causation between the defendant’s compressor and …