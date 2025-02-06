Asbestos Corporation Ltd. Sanctioned $68,000 Plus Attorneys’ Fees for Discovery Order Violation

TACOMA, Wash. –– A Washington judge has sanctioned Asbestos Corporation Limited for the second time, ruling that it is still in violation of the court’s discovery order by refusing to produce certain documents and witnesses.

On Jan. 29, Pierce County (Wash.) Superior Court Judge Tateasha Davis agreed with the plaintiff that Canadian-based ACL has had “repeated opportunities to act in accordance with Washington law and this court’s authority,” yet failed to comply with the order.

The judge imposed $68,000 in sanctions — $2,000 per day for 34 days since the order was issued — plus attorneys’ fees and costs associated …