Potential Asbestos Claimants Seek Appointment of Receiver for Walworth
February 4, 2025
WILMINGTON, Del. — Potential asbestos claimants of The Walworth Co. have asked a Delaware court to appoint a receiver for the company, arguing that its directors and officers lack the authority to access its insurance assets to satisfy its liabilities.
The petition was filed in the Delaware Chancery Court by Anthony and Barbara DeMario, who intend to bring claims against Walworth for damages related to Anthony’s asbestos exposure. The couple say they have learned that it is likely that the company has insurance assets that could be used to satisfy their claims.
“In sum, from Aug. 10, 1979, to Oct. …
