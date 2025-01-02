New York Appellate Court Reverses Order Denying Summary Judgment for J&J Talcum Powder Defendants

NEW YORK –– A New York appellate court has reversed an order denying summary judgment to talcum powder defendants, finding that the plaintiff had “failed to proffer evidence that his exposure levels exceeded [the] threshold dose.”

The New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division, First Judicial Department, issued the order on Dec. 31.

In it, the appellate court explained that the New York Supreme Court for New York County entered an order on April 8, 2024, in which it denied Johnson & Johnson, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., and LTL Management LLC’s motion for summary judgment dismissing the complaint against them.