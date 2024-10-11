New York Appellate Court: Northwell, Moline Must Produce Information in Talcum Powder Articles

NEW YORK –– A New York appellate court has reversed an order quashing a subpoena served on plaintiff expert Jacqueline Moline, M.D.’s employer in talcum powder cases, writing that the information sought is relevant and goes to the credibility of the expert’s articles.

In the Oct. 8 order, the New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division, First Judicial Department, also concluded that the information requested by the defendants are not protected by HIPAA’s privacy rule or from disclosure by the federal Common Rule.

Johnson & Johnson defendants had filed a petition to compel Northwell Health Inc., the employer of Dr. Jacqueline …