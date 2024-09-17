Oregon Court Vacates $260 Million Award Previously Entered in Asbestos-Containing Talc Trial Against J&J

PORTLAND, Ore. –– An Oregon court has vacated a $260 million verdict that had previously been reached at the conclusion of an asbestos-containing talcum powder trial.

Hon. Katharine von Ter Stegge of the Oregon Fourth Judicial District Court, Multnomah County, vacated the verdict during a hearing on Sept. 13, according to a statement from Johnson & Johnson. The verdict had been reached by a jury on June 3.

Published reports indicated that the judge is expected to release an opinion explaining the decision soon. Counsel for the plaintiffs indicated in published reports that they intend to appeal the ruling.

In …