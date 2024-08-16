S.C. Jury Awards Plaintiff $63 Million in Asbestos Talc Trial Against J&J

COLUMBIA, S.C. –– A South Carolina jury has awarded more than $63 million to a man who said his mesothelioma was caused by his daily use of Johnson & Johnson talc-based baby powder.

On Aug. 15, the jury sitting in the South Carolina Court of Common Pleas, Fifth Judicial Circuit, Richland County, issued a verdict consisting of $32,656,250 in damages plus punitive damages. Judge Jean Toal presided over the trial, which began on Aug. 7.

In an Aug. 2023 complaint, plaintiffs Michael L. Perry and Lonnie L. Long argued that Perry developed mesothelioma as a result of exposure to asbestos …